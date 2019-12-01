|
|
SCOTT, Richard Louis Richard Louis Scott, 41, of Manor, died Thursday, November 21st. He was born in Austin, TX on April 3, 1978, a son of the late Janice (Wallace) and Alton Carothers. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 PM on Thursday, December 5th at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Interment at Park Springs Cemetery in Manor, TX. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street 3 PM to 4 PM on Wednesday, December 4th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019