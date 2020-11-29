HERRINGTON, Richard Lynn went Home on November 18, 2020 with family by his side. His passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. He will be remembered with great love by his family and many friends. Richard was born October 1, 1952, to Gilbert Carroll Herrington and Mary Catherine Fincher Herrington in Big Spring, Texas, but he got to Austin as soon as he couldarriving just 11 months later. Proud of his deep Texas roots as a fifth-generation Texan, he made Austin his home and never felt compelled to leave. He graduated from Austin High School in 1971 and promptly enrolled in The University of Texas at Austin, where he met the love of his life Deborah Anne Estes on the first day of classes. Richard and Debbie became a "thing" for the next 49+ years, marrying at St. Luke's on the Lake on May 25, 1974. The following year Richard graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, while working full-time at Brackenridge Hospital as an ER Tech. Emergency medicine was a good fit, so when the City of Austin created its own Emergency Medical Service in 1976, he immediately signed up and graduated from the city's first paramedic class. During his career, he obtained an MBA from St. Edward's University, graduating with Honors in 1991. The consummate public servant, Richard felt a deep responsibility to the citizens of Austin and made executive decisions based on what was best for the community. He retired as Executive Director of Austin-Travis County EMS in 2008, after 36 years of service with the City of Austin. Richard and Debbie became the proud parents of Amori Nicole in 1977 and Lindsay Janel in 1980. The girls are much like their dad: wonderful parents together with their husbands Brian Schupbach and Greg Madsen to Devin Carina Schupbach (15), Jack Thomas Schupbach (13), Jake Ryan Madsen (13), Eliot Harper Madsen (11) and four-year-old Sophie Lynn MadsenRichard's little "Ray of Sunshine." Richard adored his children and grandchildren and was always "hands-on," feeding, diapering and protecting them when they were little and cheering them on as they grew. A passionate and excellent cook, he delighted the entire family with extravagant holiday dinners and mounds of pancakes after sleepovers. Much of his way of showing love was through feeding, but also by listening, comforting, advising and encouraging. Richard and Debbie loved to explore, learn and experience new things together through unstructured domestic and international travel. They shared a keen interest in history, culture and meeting new people. Richard leaves behind a legacy of compassion and passion experienced by all who knew him. In addition to his immediate family and many friends, he is survived by his loving brothers and sisters and their families: Ronnie & Diane Herrington; Randi & Joe Sosa; Rhonda & Bill Foulds; and Reed & Tina Herrington, as well as Debbie's family: Barbara & Vic Crawford; Mark & Donna Estes; Beverly & Chris Moon; and Mike & Robin Estes. Our thanks go to the Texas Oncology team, the North Austin Medical Center 3rd Floor North staff and Encompass Health for doing all they could, and to Hospice Austin and Bluewater Homecare for making his last hours more comfortable. Those who wish may consider a donation in Richard's memory to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org
) or the cancer charity of your choice
. The family is collecting stories and photos to share at a Celebration of Richard's Life as soon as it is safe to gather.