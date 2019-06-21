KENNEDY, Richard Martin Richard Martin Kennedy (61) was born in Austin, Texas November 1, 1957 and left this earthly life June 11, 2019 in Spicewood, Texas. Richard grew up in south Austin, graduated from Crockett High School, where he played football. Much of his youth was spent at the family lake house on the mouth of the Pedernales River. He was a very good water skier and loved all things at the lake. After high school, he trained as a boat motor mechanic. After a few years working in that field, he decided to become an electrician and joined the IBEW local 520, went through the apprenticeship program and became a journeyman electrician. He spent a number of years in that field at Motorola where he became a fire alarm specialist. Richard's health began to decline, so about 10 years ago he moved back to the place he loved, the lake. His parents had made the lake house their permanent home and he was there to help them during their final years. The three of them would take trips with the travel trailer until they were no longer able. Richard enjoyed working in the garden, cooking and visiting with the neighbors at the lake. Richard is predeceased by his dad, Jesse Kennedy (1-4-2018) and his mom, Jean Kennedy (3-5-2019). He missed them terribly. He is survived by his older sister, Carol Childress (Johnny) and by his younger sister, Brenda Ojeda (Tommy). He is also survived by nephews, Kyle Childress (Jenny), and Kane Childress, by nieces, Kelly Parish (Russell), Ashley Ojeda-Leal (Sergio) and Lindsay Phillips (Matt). He also has 4 great nieces who survive him, Kennedy Childress, Kacey Childress, Caroline Parish and Augusta Parish. Also surviving him is his aunt, Ginger Kilgore of Kerrville, and a number of cousins. He will be fondly remembered by his neighbors at the lake and many others in the Spicewood Community, who knew him as a good, kind, helpful neighbor. Finally, he will be missed by his 4-legged companion, Marty. Rest in peace Richard. There will be no visitation, only a short graveside service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 11:00AM, Haynie Flat Cemetery, 110 Hidden Spring Ct., Spicewood, Tx 78669 Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary