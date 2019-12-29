Home

CANTRELL, Richard Owen Richard Owen Cantrell of Austin, Texas, went to be with Jesus on December 22, 2019 at the age of 80 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. A funeral service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas 78745 on January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Donations in his memory can be made to New Century Hospice, who walked with us every step of the way. For a full obituary and more details, go to www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
