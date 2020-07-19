BEYER, Richard R. Richard R. Beyer, previously of Austin, Texas, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Katy, Texas. Rick was born in Melrose Park, IL to Jeanne & Clem Beyer on July 27, 1944. He attended grade school at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School and graduated from Walther Lutheran High School. He married the love of his life, Barbara Kluender, on June 17, 1966 in Melrose Park, IL. He served in the Air Force, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam. Rick worked for the Department of Veteran Affairs for 41 before he retired. He was active in every church he was a member as his faith was important to him. After being diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy later in life, Rick became involved with the Neuropathy Alliance of Texas as a group member and then as an active Board member and leader. Rick also served as a Board Member of the Austin Federal Credit Union until his death. Rick was known for his quick wit, charming personality, brilliant smile and positive attitude. He always found the silver lining and lived his life with the glass half full. Rick's true love might have actually been golf and he loved spending time on any golf course, particularly the municipal courses of Austin, TX. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially when it came to his beloved Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and (to the consternation of his Aggie children), the University of Texas Longhorns. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanne & Clem Beyer and his wife of 39 years, Barbara Beyer. He is survived by daughters Carrie Burton (husband Bob) and Anne Liddle (husband Jeff), and son David Beyer (wife Brett); sister Mary Beyer; grandchildren Chase and Drew Burton, Thomas and Brynn Beyer, and Benjamin and Libby Liddle. The family will hold a small, private service in the coming weeks. Additional information about scheduling a celebration of Rick's life, to include extended family and friends, will be provided as soon as the family is able. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Austin, TX or Lutherhill Ministries in La Grange, TX (www.saintmartins.org
or www.lutherhill.org
).