|
|
BIRKMAN, Richard Rampy Aug. 6, 1957-May 14, 2020 Richard Rampy Birkman was born on Aug. 6, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to Edgar Samuel Birkman and Donna Mizell Rampy Birkman. He went to Heaven on May 14, 2020, holding the hand of his wife and daughter and listening to "Amazing Grace." Rick lived in Lubbock until second grade, when he and his family moved to California due to his father's career. He graduated from high school in Sacramento, California in 1975 and soon thereafter moved back to Texas, where he began his lifelong career in the roofing industry. He started by working for his uncle's roofing company in El Paso as a laborer and continued moving up in the industry from then on, ultimately serving as president and CEO of his own company. Along the way, he married his wife of over 30 years, Lisa Ann Lackey Birkman, and was the proud father of four children: Virginia, Randy, Elizabeth and Ricki. In 1993, he bought Texas Roofing Company of Lubbock from his great uncle, Woodrow Rampy. In 1995, along with Lisa and his longtime friend, Gary Mears, he opened Texas Roofing Company of Austin, which is still going strong to this day. He always strived to improve the industry by serving in various capacities including being President of the Roofing Contractors of Texas plus a board member of the Midwest Roofing Contractors Association and the National Roofing Contractors Association. He was honored to receive the highest accolade, the Blackwell Award, for his commitment to improvements in roofing industry. Rick loved his family and spent many years attending his children's extracurricular activities. Music was also one of his passions. He could play the guitar, drums, and other instruments well, plus he was a great singer. He used these talents as a faithful member of the St. Philip's United Methodist Praise Band, called Holy Mackerel, for over twenty years. He also loved the game of golf. He especially loved playing golf with his many friends at Cimarron Hills Country Club. He also was a long-time volunteer at the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Rick was also a dog lover. He and his family adopted and fostered numerous dogs over the years, but his favorite was his little mini-dachshund, Ruby. He was a staunch conservative, and to assist his wife in her political career, he served as Williamson County Republican Party Precinct 160 Chairman for 14 years, never losing an election. For the last three and a half years, he bravely battled the horrible disease of cancer, fighting until the end. One of his last wishes was to visit the island of Maui, and he was able to go there with Lisa in mid-March and enjoy a lovely week of beautiful vistas and whale watching. He will be sorely missed by his wife, children, family members and many friends. Both of his parents have passed away. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children: Virginia Birkman Thomas and her husband, Bryan, Randolph Charles Birkman, Elizabeth Anne Birkman Shires and her husband, Ethan, and Ricki Samantha Birkman. He is also survived by his sister, Samantha Birkman-Nance and his brother, Randolph Birkman, as well as his nephew, Zachary Nance and his nieces, Alexandria Nance and Ruth-Ann Toups, plus many more extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, Rick requested donations to the Williamson County Animal Shelter (www.wilcopets.org) or St. Philip's United Methodist Church (www.stphilipsumc.org). Rick also asked that his ashes be spread over his favorite golf course in Pebble Beach, California by some of his golfing buddies while they enjoy a round of golf. A memorial service will be held at St. Philip's UMC in Round Rock as soon as the current restrictions for large gatherings are lifted.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020