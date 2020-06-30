LILLIE, Richard Ransom "Dick" Richard "Dick" Ransom Lillie, beloved father, brother, grandfather, greatgrandfather, mentor and friend was born October 21, 1930 in Merrill, Wisconsin to parents Arthur and Mildred Lillie. He peacefully passed to his heavenly home on June 22, 2020 at the age of 89 with his wife at his side. Dick Lillie graduated from East High School in Madison, Wisconsin in 1948 then joined the Navy where he served on the USS Siboney aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict. He was discharged honorably in 1954 and moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas, where he met and married his love, Nelda Ruth Stanford of Hamilton, Texas. In 1958 he graduated from UT with a Business Administration degree and started his first position with the City of Austin Planning Department. In 1962 he and Nelda moved to Atlanta where he earned a master's degree in city planning from Georgia Tech in 1964. After graduation they moved to Waco, Texas where he worked as planning director for the City of Waco until 1965. He moved the family to Austin and worked as a Planning Coordinator, then was named Assistant Director in 1966. In 1970 he was appointed Director of Planning and served the city during years of strong growth and change. Despite his busy schedule he enjoyed lecturing and mentoring graduate students at the UT schools of Architecture and Planning. He retired in 1984 to work in the private sector. His professional achievements include the unprecedented Austin Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan, Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, Watershed Ordinances, Capitol View Ordinances, Loop 360 Ordinance, Historic Preservation Plan, Annexations and Municipal Utility Districts. He was an active member of the American Planning Association (APA) and earned his AICP certification. In 1999 he was awarded Fellow AICP and Planner of the Year by the APA Texas Chapter. In 2000 he was inducted into the College of Fellows of AICP. In 2016 he received the APA Planning Legend Award. The Texas Chapter developed the "Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Planning Excellence Recognition Program" in honor of Richard Lillie, an award which recognizes individuals, organizations and communities for outstanding contributions to planning in Texas. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed boating, singing with the church choir and barbershop quartets. He was a huge fan of Longhorn football, basketball and the Texas Relays. He also loved his Buicks, family vacations and trips with his brothers. His planning career, many friends and colleagues were a significant part of his life. His professionalism, calm demeanor and selflessness made him an effective leader, colleague and mentor to many people. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne Lillie of Everett, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nelda Lillie; their daughters Suzanne Hill (husband David) of Cedar Park, Texas and Julianne Lillie of Austin, Texas; 3 grandchildren, Kathryn Hill, Wolf Pauley and Kayleigh Pauley (fiancé Will); 2 great-grandchildren Daeona Kingston and Malakii Dawson. He is also survived by his brothers, Bob Lillie (wife Sharon) of Decorah, Iowa, John Lillie (wife Claire) of Bryan, Texas, and sister-in-law Joan Lillie of Everett, Washington. Due to COVID-19 memorial service details will be provided when they become available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice or the American Planning Association Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 30, 2020.