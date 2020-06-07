SLADE, Richard Richard Slade, age 88, formerly of Evansville, IN, passed away at 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Isle at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. Richard was born August 28, 1931, in Ashley, Ohio, to James E. Slade and Sylvia J. Wilder. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1949 and from The University of Evansville with an MBA. Richard retired from American General Finance after 42 years in Administrative and Management. He served in the army during the Korean War. Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Slade; sons, Stephen R. Slade (Tacy), John F. Slade (Mary); sister, Patricia Ann Froehbeiter (Jerry); brothers, James E. Slade Jr. (Marion), Bill Slade (Raquel), Karen Davis (Boyd); and many loving grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents. Private Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Father Bernie Etienne officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends May Visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2020, with a Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to: YMCA of Southern Indiana at 6846 Oak Grove Rd, Evansville, IN 47715. Arrangements are being handled by BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.