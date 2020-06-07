Richard Slade
SLADE, Richard Richard Slade, age 88, formerly of Evansville, IN, passed away at 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Isle at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. Richard was born August 28, 1931, in Ashley, Ohio, to James E. Slade and Sylvia J. Wilder. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1949 and from The University of Evansville with an MBA. Richard retired from American General Finance after 42 years in Administrative and Management. He served in the army during the Korean War. Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Slade; sons, Stephen R. Slade (Tacy), John F. Slade (Mary); sister, Patricia Ann Froehbeiter (Jerry); brothers, James E. Slade Jr. (Marion), Bill Slade (Raquel), Karen Davis (Boyd); and many loving grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents. Private Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Father Bernie Etienne officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends May Visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2020, with a Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to: YMCA of Southern Indiana at 6846 Oak Grove Rd, Evansville, IN 47715. Arrangements are being handled by BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
JUN
7
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
JUN
8
Burial
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue
Evansville, IN 47715
(812) 473-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 5, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 4, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Reynolds
