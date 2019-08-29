|
SMITH, Richard Paul Richard Paul Smith, age 75 of Austin, Texas, passed away August 26, 2019 two days before his 76th birthday. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Elsie Carl Smith and Madie Lorene Smith. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rita Smith, son and daughter in law, Stephen and Jessica Smith, and beloved grandson, Jackson Brooks Smith. Richard also leaves behind his faithful companion, Baylee. Graveside service to be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Phillips Cemetery, Dripping Springs, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019