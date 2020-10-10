MARSHALL III, Richard Spencer Born on 12/28/1949 Richard Spencer Marshall III, (Rick Marshall) Passed away on May 17, 2020 at home Rick was a really cool guy in my opinion, he was my Favorite Uncle, he enjoyed music, went to more concerts than should be allowed.he saw all the greats of Rock and Roll starting in the early 60's all the way up to the last years of his life. Rick was born in Georgetown, Texas to his Mother, Molly Davis Marshall and his father, Richard S. Marshall Jr who retired from United States Navy and moved the family to Austin, Tx in 1952 where Rick had returned back to his childhood home in the mid 1990's. Rick worked for Airline Industry and retired in 2014 from Delta Airlines after 30 plus years Rick LOVED his football, went to many U T games, and he loved Texas. May he rest in heavenly peace



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store