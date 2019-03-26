|
GRACY JR., Richard Swearingen Richard Swearingen Gracy, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at his home in Austin surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 11, 1930 in Austin, Texas to Richard S. and Helen Wiginton Gracy. He grew up on the family farm in North Austin in an area now known as Gracy Woods. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Gayle Walker Gracy of Austin. Visitation will be 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Friday, March 29, at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home with interment following in Oakwood Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019