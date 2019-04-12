Home

Richard T. (Dick) Suttle Sr.

SUTTLE, Sr., Lt. Colonel Richard T. Lt. Col. Richard T. Suttle, Sr. (Dick) died peacefully Tuesday, April 9th at his home. Dick was born in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1931, to Frank and Florence Suttle. He graduated from New Trier H.S. where he was a champion wrestler on the wrestling team. He graduated from Coe College and received an officer's commission in the United States Air Force. He married Gail Hartwig on May 28, 1955, in Sumner, Iowa. After 20 years of service and tours of duty throughout the world, Dick retired from the Air Force and taught in the AISD. He enjoyed golf, classical music and photography. Dick is survived by his beloved wife Gail who loved and cared for him for their 64 years of marriage, his son, Richard T. Suttle, Jr. (Alison), his daughter, Jeanette Vandiver, his 4 grandchildren, Ashley Dalton (Mark), Bert Vandiver III, Molly Suttle, Nicoleta Suttle, and 5 great-grandsons. A casual come and go reception will be held for friends and family at the home of Richard and Alison Suttle on Sunday, April 14th, 3 to 5 pm. Rest well, Poppy. We love you.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2019
