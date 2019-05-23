Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
704 Sparks Avenue
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Barndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Professor Emeritus Richard Vernon Barndt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Professor Emeritus Richard Vernon Barndt Obituary
BARNDT, Dick Professor Emeritus Richard Vernon Barndt (Dick) died at home in Austin, Texas on May 18, 2019 at age 88. He taught at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law for more than 30 years. Dick possessed a brilliant and agile mind and enjoyed physical activity including gardening and walking. Family and friends are invited to stop by at a Memorial Open House at 704 Sparks Avenue, Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon June 9 from one to four. A more detailed obituary is available at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now