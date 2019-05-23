|
|
BARNDT, Dick Professor Emeritus Richard Vernon Barndt (Dick) died at home in Austin, Texas on May 18, 2019 at age 88. He taught at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law for more than 30 years. Dick possessed a brilliant and agile mind and enjoyed physical activity including gardening and walking. Family and friends are invited to stop by at a Memorial Open House at 704 Sparks Avenue, Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon June 9 from one to four. A more detailed obituary is available at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019