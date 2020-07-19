BRECKENRIDGE, Richard "Rick" Victor 08/19/1957 07/13/2020 Richard Victor Breckenridge passed away unexpectedly in his Austin, TX home July 13, 2020, a month before his 63rd birthday. He was born on an army base in Otsu, Japan August 19, 1957. He grew up in Oxon Hill, Maryland, then received a BS in Journalism from Southwest Texas State University. He worked over the years as a tv journalist and fundraiser for non-profit organizations in Corpus Christi and Kerrville, TX. In Austin, he worked for Time Warner News and Peoples Pharmacy. Rick is survived by his wife, Sandra Wilcox; son Tyler Breckenridge and daughter Savannah Breckenridge; sisters Patricia Pollard and Dorothy Tucker of San Antonio; aunt Mary Hrenchir Griffis; uncle Wilfred Hrenchir; nephews Paul and wife Alma Pollard, and Dan and wife Stacy Pollard; great-nephews Kyle and wife Emily Pollard, and Mason and wife Kathryn Pollard. Also step-grandsons Ryan and Evan Dugger; and daughter-in-law Lauren Dugger. He is predeceased by parents Lewis and Mildred Hrenchir Breckenridge; cousin Terri Smith; brother-in-law Don Pollard; great-nephew Joshua Pollard; and stepson Jason Dugger. Friends and family describe Rick as "helpful and generous". This sweet mountain man/zombie fighter/fisherman/outdoorsman would much rather do something for others such as fix something or grill something special for you than sit and chat. He also loved to give practical gifts such as a keyring flashlight, pocket knife or well-researched practical advice. He told family members he loved them every time he talked to them. His listening, and somewhat deaf from too much rock and roll, ear was always available. Friends tend to be long-time friends. His quiet presence and quirky humor are greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.



