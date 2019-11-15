|
|
WRIGHT, Richard Walter Richard Walter Wright 90 of Johnson City, Texas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife. Richard worked for Bell telephone until his retirement in 1981. He loved and enjoyed playing 42 with family and friends from church. He also loved hunting; fishing, camping and every time when the water was warm enough he would head to the Frio River to use his metal detector and find old coins and jewelry. Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Katherine Wells Wright of Johnson City, Texas; sons, Ronnie and wife Marilyn, and Tim and wife Jamie; 5 Grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other close relatives and friends. His daughter, Terry Jo Wright, precedes Richard in death. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Dripping Springs Church of Christ, the Service will follow at 2 pm, with John Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Round Mountain Cemetery, Round Mountain, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019