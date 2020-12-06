HATTON, Richard Warren Richard Warren Hatton, age 88, passed away on December 2, 2020, in Austin Texas. Richard was born on August 4, 1932 in Shreveport Louisiana, to parents Joseph and Ethel. Richard served in the United States Navy during the Korean War before graduating with a degree in accounting from Texas Tech University. He served the people of Texas through 30 years of service with the Texas Employment Commission, retiring in 1992. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Davis Hatton, of Pasadena. Richard is survived by daughter, Vicki Park; sons James, Ronald and Steven; and grandsons Coy, Mason and Chase. No service will be held.