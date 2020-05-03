|
TEDHAMS, Richard Warren 12/02/1939 03/21/2020 Richard Warren Tedhams, beloved dad, faithful friend, and desert and mountain adventurer, passed away March 21, 2020, from complications of a heart attack. Richard was born December 2, 1939, in Saginaw, Michigan and joined the Air Force after graduating from high school. Following an honorable discharge, he earned a BA in math from Texas Christian University and moved to Norman, Oklahoma to pursue a Master's degree. The language of Old Norse captures his imagination, so he wrote his thesis on the names in JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. He named his first daughter, Arwen Elanor after the queen of the elves. At the University of Texas, he became enamored of the Romantic poets and studied the works of William Blake until other activities gained his attention. Richard moved with his second wife, Charlotte, and their young daughter, Juniper, to San Francisco, Colombia, then Mexico, and back to Texas where they had another daughter, Mimosa. He loved music and was so thrilled to meet Larry Dinger, Joe Gracey, TJ McFarland, John Reed, and a host of other Austin DJs and musicians. He thrived outdoors and frequently took his daughters on adventures to Enchanted Rock and Big Bend. He was particularly grateful for his good friend, Ronnie Bates. In his later years, he was enamored of his grandchildren, Beni and Amelia for whom he loved to prepare eggs and toast. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially planning menus for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. He was very proud of Arwen, Juniper, and Mimosa, and especially proud of Beni and Amelia. Everyone who knew Richard would agree that he was a truly unique person and he will be greatly missed. When the current Covid crisis passes, a gathering will be held to honor his memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020