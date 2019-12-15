|
|
RAY, Richard Wayne "Ricky" Richard Wayne Ray, "Ricky", departed this life for his heavenly home on December 11, 2019. Born on September 4, 1954 in Austin, Texas, Ricky was the youngest child of Don and Jesipearl Dodson Ray. The family attended Crestview Baptist Church where Ricky was baptized and enjoyed singing in the youth choir. He attended Reagan High School. Ricky was always the gentlest and purest of souls, with a love for people and a delightful sense of humor. Anyone that knew him, loved him. Ricky especially enjoyed his dogs, Sam and Scooter, loved playing dominoes, sketching, and watching the Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies. His favorite movie hero was John Wayne. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Don Elbert Ray, Jr. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Carol Ray Stewart, his beloved aunt, Virginia Jo Kingsbury, several cousins and family friends. The family greatly appreciates and thanks the staff at Hearthstone Health Center in Round Rock, for their loving care of Ricky. Ricky was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints" (Psalm 116:15.)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019