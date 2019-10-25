|
ZIMMER, Richard Burton Richard Burton Zimmer, age 85, born February 21, 1934 in Akron, Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2019. Richard, a former marine, and his wife, Yvonne, resided in Pflugerville, Texas. Retired from a long career in electronic sales, Richard spent his free time on the golf course. He enjoyed beating the pants off his sons, son-in-law and grandsons in many rounds of golf. He shot a hole in one in 2005 during one such occasion. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Yvonne; his daughter, Debbie Franks and her husband, Larry; his son Kenneth Zimmer and Melanie; his son Randy Zimmer and his wife, Mary; his step-daughter, Kami Pogue and her husband Randy; his step-son, Kelly Kaatz and his wife Yvonne; his sister, Marilyn Hill and her husband Glynn; and the mother of his children, Paula Zimmer. He has four grandchildren, six step-grandsons, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Beck Funeral Homes of Pflugerville, 4765 Priem Lane on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the services beginning at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 500 Immanuel Road, Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019