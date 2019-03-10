MONROE, Rick M. Rick M. Monroe, age 68, died Thursday March 7th, 2019. Rick was born in Muleshoe, Texas May 18, 1950. Rick loved the game of golf. Beginning at the age of 5, Rick developed friendships on his hometown course. He continued to play all over the world during his service in the United States Navy. He relearned the game as an amputee at the age of 23, and was known as the One-armed Bandit. He went on to mentor returning amputee soldiers of all branches of service as an instructor with the National Amputee Golf Association. It was his honor to host the National Championship Tournament with the support of his friends at his home course Onion Creek Club. The perseverance, patience, honesty and integrity he learned on the course was applied in all areas of his life. He was a banker, husband, father and friend. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years Arlene Monroe. Sisters, Rita Conkin and Gina Freeman. Daughter Holly and husband Matthew Bodmer. Daughter April and husband Kaleb Brashear. His five beloved grandchildren called him Pops. Services will be held on March 11, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00am with services starting at 10:00 am. Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home at 6300 W. William Canon Drive, Austin, TX 78749 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary