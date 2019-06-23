ROGERS, Ricky Randolph "Rick" 61, was born in Austin, TX on October 3, 1957 and he departed this life on June 5, 2019. Rick had made Rockport, TX his home at the time of his passing. Rick was a proud Navy Veteran and a retired City of Austin Water Utility Welder. His life will be cherished by those that survive him, his wife of 22 years, Belinda (Sandoval) Rogers of Mission/Rockport, TX, son Matthew (Natalie) Rogers, grandchildren, Christopher Rogers, Nikolas and Ava Vlk of Virginia Beach. VA. He is preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Ricks Flanagan and father, Frank R. Rogers. He was a wonderful, thoughtful, caring and loving husband and father. He loved his grandchildren and you had never seen a happier, prouder man than when his grandson, Christopher, was born. Rick was humble, kind, talented, hardworking and very generous. He was the most genuine man you could ever meet. He was personable, friendly and talkative; he never met a stranger and made friends any and everywhere he went. He loved to hunt, fish, firing up his pit and barbecuing. He loved to share his BBQ knowledge with anyone who would ask. He could do just about anything he set his mind to. He had a great gift for storytelling and had a great sense of humor. He was an avid NASCAR fan as well as an NFL and college (Longhorns in particular) football fan. He loved to travel and yet enjoyed just being home and piddling, as he always said to anything he might be doing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live forever in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to honor his memory on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Rick's name to the Veteran's . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary