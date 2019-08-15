Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Currey Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Currey Chapman Obituary
CHAPMAN, Rita Currey Rita Currey Chapman was born on October 6, 1927 in Milan County to Dudley and Lena Jordan Currey. Named for both her grandmothers, Sarah Ellen Currey and Elsie Clifford Jodran. Graduated from Rockdale High School as Valedictorian. She came to Austin for school at 16 years of age. She was employed in the Governor's office which was fascinating. Survived by her son Kenneth Chapman and grandsons Jabe and William, niece Donna Tomlin, nephew Scott Duncan. She loved traveling, tennis, sewing, crosswords and knitting. No visitation. Graveside service at Andice Cemetery on Saturday August 17th at 10AM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.