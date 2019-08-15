|
CHAPMAN, Rita Currey Rita Currey Chapman was born on October 6, 1927 in Milan County to Dudley and Lena Jordan Currey. Named for both her grandmothers, Sarah Ellen Currey and Elsie Clifford Jodran. Graduated from Rockdale High School as Valedictorian. She came to Austin for school at 16 years of age. She was employed in the Governor's office which was fascinating. Survived by her son Kenneth Chapman and grandsons Jabe and William, niece Donna Tomlin, nephew Scott Duncan. She loved traveling, tennis, sewing, crosswords and knitting. No visitation. Graveside service at Andice Cemetery on Saturday August 17th at 10AM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019