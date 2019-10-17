Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Dees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Dees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Dees Obituary
DEES, Rita Rita Dees, age 89, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2019 in Enid, OK. She was born September 22, 1930 in Okeene, OK, and was a longtime Austin resident. In Austin, Rita was an advocate for mental health and supported her daughter Mary Dees' work in the area. Mary was a founder and former Vice-Chair and Chair of the Texas Mental Health Consumers. Rita worked with Vivian Filemyr the founder of "Action for Former Military Wives", pursuing congressional action to help former military spouses receive their share of court ordered military retirement pay. Through their work, former Rep. Patricia Schroeder (D-CO) introduced and helped pass the Uniformed Services Former Spouse Protection Act (USFSPA) in 1983. Rita continued to fight for former military wives and, ironically, spent the last three years of her life working with Congress and the Air Force to honor her court ordered former spouse retirement benefits. Rita loved children, working at daycares and caring for children in her home, and enjoyed neighborhood kids. She cherished memories of all children including: Jacob and Lucy Hill, Austin and Greta Ellmer, and Mario and Kinan Hernandez.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.