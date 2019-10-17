|
DEES, Rita Rita Dees, age 89, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2019 in Enid, OK. She was born September 22, 1930 in Okeene, OK, and was a longtime Austin resident. In Austin, Rita was an advocate for mental health and supported her daughter Mary Dees' work in the area. Mary was a founder and former Vice-Chair and Chair of the Texas Mental Health Consumers. Rita worked with Vivian Filemyr the founder of "Action for Former Military Wives", pursuing congressional action to help former military spouses receive their share of court ordered military retirement pay. Through their work, former Rep. Patricia Schroeder (D-CO) introduced and helped pass the Uniformed Services Former Spouse Protection Act (USFSPA) in 1983. Rita continued to fight for former military wives and, ironically, spent the last three years of her life working with Congress and the Air Force to honor her court ordered former spouse retirement benefits. Rita loved children, working at daycares and caring for children in her home, and enjoyed neighborhood kids. She cherished memories of all children including: Jacob and Lucy Hill, Austin and Greta Ellmer, and Mario and Kinan Hernandez.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019