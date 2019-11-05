|
ECCLES, Rita Rita Mae Danenberg Eccles passed away on October 8th, 2019, at her home at The Renaissance-Austin. Rita was born on November 5, 1934, in Roswell, New Mexico, the youngest of four children of electrician Harold Danenberg and his wife Ruey. She graduated with an education degree from Eastern New Mexico University, and taught school in New Mexico. Rita married John (Jack) Eccles on June 6, 1959, moving with him to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She taught in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and gave birth to three children before the family moved to Austin in 1973, where she taught school in Leander. Rita and Jack were active members of Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church, where she worked in the office and the library. The Church was a major center of their lives, and they made many long lasting friends there. Rita loved to read and needlepoint, giving away books and reading recommendations to all and making Christmas stockings for her children and grandchildren. She was modest about her extensive talents and accomplishments, was interested in everyone she met, and was friendly to all. She embodied kindness, generosity, and selflessness as exemplified by her work teaching English to refugees of the Balkans War. Her life and contributions helped make her community and the world better. Rita is survived by her son Daniel Eccles and his wife Cheryl of Hutto, her daughters Kathryn Smith of Katy and Tracey Nichols and her husband Larry Nichols, of Austin, six grandchildren: Gillian and Samuel Eccles, Garrett and Lauren Smith, Hailey and Aubrey Nichols and three great grandchildren: Madison, Delos and Jace. She will also be missed by many more because of the positive impact she had on their lives. Rita Eccles was an exceptional and loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend and citizen, Funeral Services will be held at Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church on Friday, November 15th at 1:00pm. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to St Matthew's Church or Hospice Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019