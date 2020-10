HORNAK, Rita Jo Rita Jo Hornak of Austin, Texas went to be with the Lord at the age of 81 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 due to various medical issues. There will be a memorial service at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home located at 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705 followed by the interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks located at 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com