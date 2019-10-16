|
VAGLICA, Rita Marie Rita Marie (Komor) Vaglica, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Rita was born and grew up in Paterson, New Jersey worked in New York City and moved to Texas after marrying her husband, Nick Vaglica, of 53 years. They were blessed with three children. After Nick retired, they moved to Austin so they could be near their children. Rita was a life-long volunteer working tirelessly for causes she believed in. For most of her adult life, she was active in the Republican Club, Texas Right to Life, Serra Club and Vocations Committee, and Aggie Moms Club while their children attended Texas A&M University. Always an active participant in her church, she taught Religious Education, organized Vacation Bible School, as well as organizing and participating in the RCIA program and Bible studies. Visitation and Rosary will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on October 18th at Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Austin, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on October 19th. Rita's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to St. David's Rehabilitation Center, Central Texas Rehabilitation Hospital, Brookdale Northwest Hills Senior Living, and Brookdale Hospice for the care and concern they gave Rita for this almost 3-year journey. They are also grateful for the many people who visited and prayed for and with Rita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Alliance for Life or the . Visit www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com to leave a tribute or remembrance.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019