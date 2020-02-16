|
BUCKLEY, Rob Our beloved Rob (Robert) Buckley, Jr, USN-Ret. passed away January 8th, 2020, undoubtedly met by a chorus of excitedly wagging tails of all the pets gone before him. A native son of Tampa, FL, he was the finest of men, grounded in integrity, making hard choices, and deeply loving his family. During his full and loving life he was (and remains): devoted husband, (best-ever) dad and granddaddy, son, brother, best friend, Navy nurse, Vietnam Vet, POW, Purple Heart, woodworker, strategist, confidant, SEAL, listener, margarita master, advocate, smartass and did we mention best dad ever? His life reads like a novel and leaves his family and friends with remarkable stories and memories. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider a page out of his book: Never give up on your kids, always take the opportunity to tell a loved one you love them, do the right thing even when it's hard, hire a vet, destigmatize and tend to your own mental health, champion others, be an independent thinker, own your mistakes and do what it takes to make it right, believe survivors, learn a trade, and show up for others. We're not OK that he's gone, but we'll be OK because of all that he was and remains. Deep gratitude to the outstanding ICU nurses and respiratory therapists (thank you, Ray!) at St. David's North. With gratitude, Nancy, Randi, Melanie, Stellan, Roan, Ravn and his extended network of family and friends.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020