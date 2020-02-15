|
MONTGOMERY, Robbie Ann Robbie Ann Montgomery was received into heaven on Monday February 3, 2020 with her husband, children, family and friends by her side holding her hands. She led a life full of faith, generosity and love. Robbie Ann Montgomery was born in Waco, Texas on February 8th, 1947 to Mary Lucille Washington and Jake Robinson. She resided in Austin, Texas and attended Austin High School. Robbie's heart for caring for and loving others, was evident in her career choice. She received her Licensed Vocational Nursing degree and was committed to nursing for over 30 years. In 1972 she married Reverend Julius Paul Montgomery (Paul), who served 21 years in the US Army and retired as a Senior, Non-Commissioner Officer. Together they raised their four children, Joseph, Sydnee, James, and Jonathan. Paul said the key to their 48 year marriage was forgiveness. Selflessly, Robbie served as a nurse in the United States Navy during the Persian Gulf War aboard USNS Mercy. During her deployment she fell in love with travel and visited Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Robbie continued to enjoy travel and took adventures to Nigeria and Costa Rica. Robbie was a Christian, God-fearing woman. As a long time member of Olivet Baptist Church, she praised God and shared her voice with the congregation as a member of the choir's alto section. Her charisma was felt by all who met and knew her. She never hesitated to help family, friends and anybody in need. She would go without so others could have. Her charitable actions were also executed through her involvement with the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Robbie loved seeing all her family together. She loved singing, animals (especially her dogs Ruby and Cupcake), Korean and Nigerian food, shopping, speaking her mind, a good party and fashion. She was regularly adorned with a beautiful head wrap and jewelry. Robbie was predeceased by her mother Mary Lucille Washington and father Jake Robinson. She is survived by her husband Julius Paul Montgomery, son Joseph A. Staes (married to Sandra Staes), daughter Sydnee N. Ngatia (married to Mwangi Ngatia), son James Wallace Montgomery II (married to Felicia Montgomery), son Jonathan P. Montgomery, brother Harry C. Washington Sr. (married to Janice Washington) and sister Virginia Delmar. Robbie had 15 grandchildren: Anthony Staes, Austin Staes, Ebonee Hunt, Kashmere Carter, Tyler Staes, Eliaz Hunt, Joerdan Staes, Camryn Cox, Marley Montgomery, James Montgomery III, Joseph Staes, Jonathan Jonah Montgomery, Julius Ngatia, Noah Montgomery, Zuri Ngatia. She loved her family deeply and was especially close to her nephew Harry Washington Jr. (married to Tina Washington), niece Makeba LaFleur-Davis (married to Brandon Davis) and Gerald LaFleur. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Robbie's life starting with a viewing on February 17, 2020 from 5-8pm. And a funeral service on February 18, 2020 at 11:00am. Both viewing and service will be held at Cook Walden Funeral home at 14501 North Ih-35 Pflugerville, TX 78660 . Immediately following the service Robbie will be laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas with military honors.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2020