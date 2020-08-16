1/1
Rober Lee Hodge
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rober's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HODGE, Robert Lee Age 81, of Cedar Creek, TX, died Monday, August 10th, at his residence. He was born in Austin, TX on February 13, 1939, a son of the late Ola Lee (Marshall) and Cubson Hodge. Robert was the husband of Betty J. (Charles) Hodge. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/roberthodge) will be on Monday, August 17th. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-5PM on Sunday, August 16th. Interment at St. Paul Cottonwood Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Robert had selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
ALCBF
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved