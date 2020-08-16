HODGE, Robert Lee Age 81, of Cedar Creek, TX, died Monday, August 10th, at his residence. He was born in Austin, TX on February 13, 1939, a son of the late Ola Lee (Marshall) and Cubson Hodge. Robert was the husband of Betty J. (Charles) Hodge. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/roberthodge
) will be on Monday, August 17th. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-5PM on Sunday, August 16th. Interment at St. Paul Cottonwood Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com
Interment at St. Paul Cottonwood Cemetery.