|
|
DENNISON JR. MD , Robert Alfred Robert Alfred Dennison, Jr. MD, age 90, died on September 29, 2019. Bob was born March 20, 1929, at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas, to Robert Alfred Dennison, Sr. and Mary Loretta Wyckoff Dennison. He grew up in the new Rio Grande Valley town of Weslaco, Texas, riding his bike to school and his horse, Nellie, for fun. Bob graduated valedictorian of his high school class in 1946. Enrolling as a Plan II Student at the University of Texas at Austin that Fall, he earned his BA degree in 3 years, eager to enter UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. Bob met Bess Averyt Dennison the summer before starting medical school, and they married two years later on June 16, 1951, a love match that lasted 68 years. Receiving his MD in 1953 he served in the USAF, interning at Wm. Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas, then as a Captain, was the Flight Surgeon at England Air Force Base in Alexandria, LA. Returning to Dallas in 1956, now a family of five, he entered the Orthopedic Surgery program at UT Southwestern Medical School, rotating through Parkland, Baylor and Scottish Rite Hospitals. In 1960, Bob and Bess fulfilled a long desired goal to live and raise their family in Austin, where he began his Orthopedic Surgery practice as the eighth doctor with that specialty in town, and their family grew to seven. Dr. Dennison was a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, belonged to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, Western and Texas Orthopaedic Associatons, the Travis County Medical Society (serving as president in 1974-75), TMA, AMA, and the Society for Arthritic Joint Surgery. He also served on the Board for the TMA Insurance Trust; was President, Staff of Brackenridge Hospital; and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Seton Hospital, always working to improve health care in Austin, serving with distinction for 38 years. He loved the doctors and nurses he served with, maintaining lasting relationships, always doing his best and expecting that of others. His other passions were playing golf with his group from Hyde Park Baptist or at Austin Country Club, his Tuesday morning Bible Study group at ACC, opening day of dove season hunting with good buddies, travel with family and friends, and woodworking - a hobby that he pursued after retirement with a shop filled with tools he used to make furniture and large crosses, meeting new friends in the process. Flying his own planes provided great memories, traveling to both coasts, Canada, the Bahamas, Mexico, and down to Guatemala and Roatan, Honduras. But being a father, grandfather and great grandfather was his proudest accomplishment, enjoying seeing the fine people each child and grandchild has become. He was a deacon at Tarrytown Baptist Church, member of Hyde Park Baptist and charter member of Austin Baptist Church, where some of his crosses are hanging. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his son, David Averyt Dennison, Sister and brother-in-law Sue Averyt Trimble and Charles Nelson Trimble, brother-in-law, Elmore McCall Averyt, MD, niece, Carolyn Trimble Campbell. He is survived by wife, Bess Averyt Dennison; son, Robert A. Dennison III and wife Audrey; daughter, Laura Dennison Koesters and husband, Kurt; son, John R. Dennison; son, Peter Wyckoff Dennison; grandchildren Gabe Dennison and wife Katy, Lucas Dennison, Jack Dennison, granddaughter Jessica Dennison; great grandchildren Blake Olivia Dennison and Dylan Henry Dennison. Also, many beloved nieces and nephews. The service will be Saturday,October 5, 2019, at 2:00pm at Austin Baptist Church, 7016 Ribelin Ranch Drive, Austin, TX 78750. Memorial contributions may be made to the "This Mountain is the Lord's' campaign at Austin Baptist Church, or the Settlement Home for Children (settlementhome.org). Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019