HASSELMAN, Robert "Bob" Allen Robert "Bob" Allen Hasselman was called up to rejoice with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 71. Bob was born to Paul and Veretta (Harden) Hasselman in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 26, 1948. His family moved to Long Beach, California a few years later where he spent the rest of his childhood. Bob moved to Austin, Texas and graduated top of his class from St. Edward's University in 1972. He taught school for a year before joining the Austin Police Academy in 1973. Bob served and protected his community for the next 27 years until he retired in 2000. He was recently working part-time as a security officer at the main station for APD. Bob enjoyed his fishing trips to Lake Powell, trips to Las Vegas, golfing and his weekly breakfast dates with friends at Dan's. He never met a stranger and shared his love for food with everyone he met. But none of this compared to the love he had for his grandchildren. They were the highlight of his life and he made sure they knew it. Bob was the most generous man and he took care of his family. He will be deeply missed, and he has left a void in our hearts. Bob is survived by his daughter Melissa Wagner and husband Johnny, grandson Ty and granddaughter Sydney; daughteKelli Howard and husband James, granddaughters Madison and Jordyn; son Stephen Hasselman and wife Nancy and grandson Stryker; his sisters Karen Hasselman and Mary Hasselman, brothers Rich Hasselman and Dave Hasselman, all of Long Beach, California; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Veretta, and brother William Hasselman. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21st from 3:00-5:00pm and funeral services will be on Monday, July 22nd at 10:00am. Both will be at Harrell Funeral Home at 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas 78640. Gravesite service immediately following the service at Live Oak Cemetery on Twin Creek Road in Manchaca, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the which were near and dear to his heart. Condolences may be sent to www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Bob's family on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019