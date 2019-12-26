Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Church
4001 Speedway
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Allen Pratt Obituary
PRATT, Robert Allen On Saturday evening, December 21, 2019, Robert Allen Pratt, who was born in San Angelo, Texas, died at the age of 84 in Austin, Texas. He is survived by a large family, including his wife, Ann Albro Pratt, and his children, Beth (Jim) Pickens, Cathy (James) Nelson, Roberta (Randy) Brown, Mary (Sid Hall) Pratt, and Travis (Inge) Pratt; grandchildren are Jamie (Allen) Gallia, Ashley Kamrath, Rachael (Eric) Felan, Jessica (Gabe) Van Amburgh, Alexandra Nelson, Rebecca (Jason) Grace, Merrill (Laurel) Eng, Jennifer Cannon, Nicole (David) Rodriguez, David Hall, Rachel (Evan) Xydes, Daniel (Dylana) Hobbs, Angela Hobbs, Lauran (Ralph) Chieffo, Chris Pratt, Natalie (Daniel) Bondarchuk, Ryan Pratt; and his great-grandchildren, Emily, Ty, Calleigh, Jake, Fiona, Georgiana, Luke, Lily, Wilder, Evienne, Gideon, Milo, Rowena, Elowen, Leo, Piper, Calvin, and Felix. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Saylor, his parents, Walter Thomas and Matta Mae Pratt, and his sister, Joan Wall. A graduate of the University of Texas, Robert spent his career as a chemical engineer executive, working all over the world, including a 19 year assignment in Saudi Arabia. He and Ann retired to the Davis Mountains in Texas where they made their home, living in the house they designed and constructed on the side of Mount Arabella, near the McDonald Observatory. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church, 4001 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeff Davis County Food Pantry, PO Box 244, Fort Davis, TX 79734 or on-line http://www.foodpantry-jdc.org Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -