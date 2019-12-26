|
PRATT, Robert Allen On Saturday evening, December 21, 2019, Robert Allen Pratt, who was born in San Angelo, Texas, died at the age of 84 in Austin, Texas. He is survived by a large family, including his wife, Ann Albro Pratt, and his children, Beth (Jim) Pickens, Cathy (James) Nelson, Roberta (Randy) Brown, Mary (Sid Hall) Pratt, and Travis (Inge) Pratt; grandchildren are Jamie (Allen) Gallia, Ashley Kamrath, Rachael (Eric) Felan, Jessica (Gabe) Van Amburgh, Alexandra Nelson, Rebecca (Jason) Grace, Merrill (Laurel) Eng, Jennifer Cannon, Nicole (David) Rodriguez, David Hall, Rachel (Evan) Xydes, Daniel (Dylana) Hobbs, Angela Hobbs, Lauran (Ralph) Chieffo, Chris Pratt, Natalie (Daniel) Bondarchuk, Ryan Pratt; and his great-grandchildren, Emily, Ty, Calleigh, Jake, Fiona, Georgiana, Luke, Lily, Wilder, Evienne, Gideon, Milo, Rowena, Elowen, Leo, Piper, Calvin, and Felix. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Saylor, his parents, Walter Thomas and Matta Mae Pratt, and his sister, Joan Wall. A graduate of the University of Texas, Robert spent his career as a chemical engineer executive, working all over the world, including a 19 year assignment in Saudi Arabia. He and Ann retired to the Davis Mountains in Texas where they made their home, living in the house they designed and constructed on the side of Mount Arabella, near the McDonald Observatory. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church, 4001 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeff Davis County Food Pantry, PO Box 244, Fort Davis, TX 79734 or on-line http://www.foodpantry-jdc.org Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 26, 2019