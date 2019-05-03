PRUITT, Robert Allen Robert Allen Pruitt, Bob, age 90, was born in Paris, AR on September 14, 1928 to William Ira and Rosella Edwards Pruitt. He passed away peacefully at his home in Pflugerville, TX on May 1, 2019. He was married to Duiane Ruth Hassell Pruitt on June 10, 1950 at First Baptist Church in Brownsville, TX. They were blessed with three children, Robert Allen Pruitt, Jr., Deborah Pruitt Wilson and Sarah Pruitt Crafts. He is survived by his wife, Duiane, his three children Robert Pruitt and wife Renee', Debbie Wilson and husband Mike and Sarah Crafts along with 8 grandchildren, Rachel Crafts, Marc Wilson, Kyle R. Pruitt, Amy Peterson, Jon Wilson, TommyJoel McRight, Alexander Hoyte and Kathryn Hoyte and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty Simmons of Conroe, TX and several nieces and nephews. Bob attended Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. He was employed and retired from Spencer Chemical / Gulf Chemical Co. / Chevron in Orange, TX. He was a manager in the Research & Development Lab at the plant. After he retired from Chevron, he was employed by Westlake Polymers Co. in Sulphur, LA for 9 years. Bob & Duiane retired and moved to Cedar Park, TX for a few years then moved to Elgin, TX before moving to Pflugerville, TX. Bob was a good Christian man who loved and served the Lord all his life. He was devoted to his family. He often planned special events for his whole family a week at the beach, camping in many national parks, camping and fishing on East Texas lakes. He was ordained as a deacon in First Baptist Church, Groves, TX and served many years as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and a bus driver in a bus ministry at Frist Baptist Church, Bridge City, TX. He loved to sing and sang in the church choir for many years. He served on the Bridge City ISD school board for 18 years. He was the Gulf/Chevron representative of ASTM D20 Committee (American Society of Testing & Materials) and to ISO (International Standards Organization) Bob was an active member of the Rotary Club in Bridge City, TX and Sulphur, LA. He was also a Mason for over 50 years. He loved every job he had and worked hard and excelled at every job. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. A Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, May 3, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary