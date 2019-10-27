|
ROBERTS, Robert Alley Known to many as Bobby or Bob, passed peacefully on October 19, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving wife Barbara Roberts of 50 years and his two daughters, KeriLyn Roberts Wick and Karen Roberts Cannon. Born December 31, 1941 to Nicholas F Roberts and Margaret Roberts, he lived all his young life in Dallas, Texas and later retired to live in Lakeway, Texas. He is survived by his wife and their 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 2 sons by marriage. As a young man, Bobby earned the highest achievement of Eagle Scout honors in 1954 and carried on these principles through all his daily works. Bobby graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas in 1959 and continued on to the University of Texas at Austin to earn his Business Administration degree in 1963 and Master of Business Administration in 1965. His professional career in financial investing spanned more than 30 years and is recognized by his leadership of several businesses in Dallas, Texas. He was a trusted advisor to many through the years. Above all, Bob's eternal commitment to his family will prevail with his memory. His love for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren will carry on with his practical advice and genuine strength of character as their example. A "work hard, play hard" spirit showed in all that he said and did. Bob's unwavering committment carries on to The University of Texas and his church. He strove to never miss a UT football game, attending most all as a dedicated fan for close to 60 years. He served his church, St. Luke's on the Lake in many ways and most notably, led the project to build the church's columbarium where his ashes will be placed. A memorial service will be held on November 4, 2019 at 11 am at St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church 5600 RR 620 Austin, TX 78732. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his church, St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019