ANTONIETTI, Robert "Tony" Tony left this earth Saturday, July 25, 2020, with family by his side. Tony was born April 10, 1945, in New Jersey, across from Manhattan, where he found the first loves of his life, the Yankees and baseball. After graduation from North Bergen High School (1963), he joined the Air Force as a medic. His time in the Air Force opened many opportunities including lifelong friendships and his career in the clinical laboratory field. He worked at Lackland Air Force Base, then the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Upon discharge, he followed his mentor and joined the Clinical Pathology Laboratory in Austin, Texas (1968). While working, he attended The University of Texas and became a loyal Longhorn fan. He met his wife of 42 years, Jan, while working at St. David's Hospital. Together they built a life and raised two daughters, Lauren and Andrea. Tony had an unprecedented zest for life. He loved spending time with family, was dedicated to his work, loved playing baseball, enjoyed traveling, coaching his daughters' many sports, and entertaining friends but did not like vacuuming. He is remembered for his huge, generous heart and love of animals, having had many beloved pets during his lifetime. He was a great husband, father, friend, neighbor, and teammate. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and daughters, Lauren and Andrea. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Maude Antonietti, and his brother, Larry Antonietti. Tony was also predeceased by Maureen Antonietti (Larry's wife) and their son, Jerry Antonietti. Mauren and Larry's surviving children, Bobby Antonietti, Michelle Antonietti Cacko, Johnny McDermott, Danny McDermott, along with their wonderful children, cherish Tony's memory. Additionally, Tony was predeceased by Jim and Janet Finneran (Jan's parents) and Shelia Finneran (Jan's sister) and is survived by Shelia's son, Jeffery Strange. Survivors also include Geri Malone (Devin Malone); Brian Meinrath (Oscar Gardea); Jill Sinclair (Michael Sinclair) and children, Evelyn, Violet, and Harvey; Nancy Held (Jan's sister) and children, Hayden and Harry Held. A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at La Estancia Bella in Wimberly, Texas, on August 8, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Due to COVID-19, masks are required, and social distance will be maintained. In order for us to maintain safety, send RSVP by email to Tony08082020@gmail.com. Stories and photos are welcome to this email as well if inclined. In lieu of flowers, Jan and Tony's family welcome donations to two charities close to Tony's heart: Austin Pets Alive https://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate/donate-tributes
Amyloidosis Foundation http://www.amyloidosis.org/
We love you, Tony! The innings might be over, but it was one hell of a game!