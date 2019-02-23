|
ARBOGUST, Robert R. Robert R. Arbogust (Bob), 95, died peacefully January 25th in Austin, Texas Bob was born March 1st, 1923 in Elyria, Ohio to George and Lenora Arbogust. Bob married his high school sweetheart Virginia(Jidge) on May 27th, 1944. They had two children together, Jann Kline and Jeffrey Arbogust. Bob was a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His last place of employment was with John Hancock selling life insurance across the Austin area where he made many lifetime friends and connections. Bob and Jidge enjoyed many wonderful years as members of the Great Hills Country Club. Bobs sincerity toward others instilled goodness to all around him. A memorial service will be held at Great Hills Country Club Friday March 1st, 2019 at 7:00 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019