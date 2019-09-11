|
SAIZAN, Robert Arthur Robert Arthur (Bob) Saizan was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 19th, 1936 to Robertha and James Saizan. Bob had two sisters and one brother and graduated Valedictorian of his high school class. Upon graduation, Bob decided he would join the United States Navy and he convinced 7 of his high school classmates to join along with him. During his time in the Navy, Bob served as a First Flight Radioman and participated in several missions throughout the Pacific. After completing his military service, Bob went on to earn an Associate's degree in Electronics Engineering and secured a job at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company. As a Quality Engineer at Lockheed, Bob worked on several high-profile military projects, such as the Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident Missile. Bob worked at Lockheed for 31 years. Bob was an extremely intelligent man who could figure out and fix anything, from car engines to electric circuits. He was also a humble man. Bob loved spending time with his family and making people laugh. He had a way of making everyone feel comfortable in his home. Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and sailing. Bob's wife of 47 years Barbara, who hails from Dublin, Ireland, was the love of his life. Bob has 6 sons: Michael, Chris, Mark, Brian, Paris and Jon. To date, he has 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. "We will see that familiar sunrise again, through sleepy eyes on Blue Bayou," Earth hath no sorrow that heaven can't heal. Forever "Me and Bobby Magee," Mon Cheri, Your Beloved Wife, Barbara. Rosary 7:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress. Funeral Mass 10:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 4800 Convict Hill Road. Graveside Service 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019