HUDSPETH, Robert Boyd Robert Boyd Hudspeth, born August 6, 1942 in Houston, died May 5, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Bob was a graduate of Lamar High School ('60) and the University of Texas, Austin, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He began his love of books, printing and publishing while at Lamar, where he worked for several years on the yearbook, the Orenda, and was editor his senior year. Following graduation from UT, Bob was employed by UT Press. His love of books led him to purchase the Brown Book Stores in Houston. He left the book selling business to work for Gulf Publishing Company and worked for them until he moved to Kansas City where he was employed by the Kansas City Business Journal. After retiring from the Business Journal, he dabbled in serial entrepreneurship, an endeavor which took him to St. Petersburg, Russia, on a number of occasions. His illness necessitated his retirement from active business. Bob was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed roughly 50 years of hunting with his family and many friends in Brackettville, Texas. Many of his stories, partly truth and partly fiction, were embellishments of events that happened in and around Brackettville. He always had a story to tell. Bob was predeceased by his parents, W. J. Hudspeth and Billie Boyd Hudspeth. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Omlie, of London, England, and three grandchildren, George (Lake) Omlie, Jessica Omlie and Max Omlie, also of London. He is also survived by his sister, Claire H. Daviss and her husband David, of San Antonio; his brother, W. J. Hudspeth, Jr., of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Eden Hills Willows unit in New Braunfels for the quality care that they provided for many years. And, thanks to Kindred Hospice on San Marcos for looking after Bob and keeping him comfortable and free of pain in his final months. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17th at Lakeway Church, Lakeway, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's' Association or a in Bob's memory. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary