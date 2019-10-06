|
BRENNER, Robert C. Robert (Bob) C. Brenner left this world peacefully in the early morning of Sept.25 on his 92nd birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family at his residence at Argent Court in Bastrop, TX. Bob was born 1927 and married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth (Betty) Hall when they were both just 18 years old. They had a loving marriage for almost 60 years before her death in 2005. He was a long time resident of Houston, and had spent his later years in Austin. He and Betty also traveled the world. His work as a geologist took him far and wide. He and Betty loved to travel so it was a perfect fit. Bob was a graduate of Texas A&M University and was a die-hard Aggie and never missed an Aggie game if he could help it. He also cheered for the Houston Astros, the Texans, and the Rockets. Golf was another passion for all the years he was able to swing a club. He was a WWII navy veteran, thankfully arriving to that war as it was ending. Bob was known by all for his swift humor and honest opinions. He was extremely gregarious and never met a stranger. He was a beloved father and grandpa and will be sorely missed by all. Bob is survived by his daughter Pam Robinson, her husband Ben, son, Robert C. Brenner, Jr. and his wife Faye, his brother Billy Brenner, grandchildren, Grahm Robinson, Brenner Robinson, Emma Robinson, and Molly Robinson. Great grand children: Logan, Zoe, Jade, Braden, Eli, and Grace. Bob is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Betty, his brother Louis, his darling beloved granddaughter, Wren and his constant companion his dog, Honey. The family would like to express our thanks for the helpful care given by Resolution Hospice of Bastrop and a special thanks to the staff of Argent Court who were so kind and compassionate. Memorial Celebration of Bob's life will be October 20 - Aggie Hall (Wexford) 278 Hwy 304 Bastrop TX from 12-4. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Bastrop County Animal Shelter, 589 Coolwater Dr. Bastrop, TX 78602, an organization that Bob supported.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019