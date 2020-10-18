JOHNSON, Robert C. Robert C. Johnson (Col. ret) father of 2, husband and friend, died 7/11/2020. We are deeply sad at his loss, but our grief can't eclipse the joy and pride we take in his life. His career of service to our country is only surpassed by his commitment to his family. We will miss his insight, piercing intellect, irreverent humor, his candor and empathy. We will celebrate with him, and continue to look to his example in large and small moments every day. Robert, you are ever-present.



