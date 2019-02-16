MILLER, Robert Charles "Bobby" Robert "Bobby" Charles Miller, 69, passed away on February 9, 2019 at his home in Georgetown, Texas. Robert was born February 13, 1949 in Austin, Texas to Josephine Marie Miller and George Lee Miller. He was known as Bob or Bobby to his friends. Bobby married Patricia Ann Jester on November 4, 1972. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Josephine and George Lee Miller. Bobby is survived by his wife Patricia Miller; daughter, Rebecca McNabb and husband Thomas McNabb, and daughter Laura Shoumaker; sister, Mary Jo and husband Ted Wilbur; grandchildren, Ryan and Justin McNabb, Hailey, Heather and Brenham Shoumaker; and a wonderful extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Bobby was drafted in 1969 and served in the United States Marine Corp. Bobby was also a Mason for the past 42 years. Everyone who knew Bobby would agree he was a jovial person and loved to laugh. The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. The service will be held Monday February 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2:00pm for those closest to him. To help with upkeep at this small private cemetery, memorial contributions may be sent to the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, 5308 Rain Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary