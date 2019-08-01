Home

WORLDS, SR., Robert Charles "Charlie" Robert Charles Worlds, Sr., 74, of. Austin, died Friday, July 26th. He was born in Austin, TX on March 15, 1945, a son of the late Odessa (Worlds) Worlds and Willie A. Hunter. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Nancy F. Worlds. The Celebration of Life Service 11 AM on Saturday, August 3rd at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, August 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The World's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019
Download Now