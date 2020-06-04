SLANE, Robert Cord Robert Cord Slane, 29 or Cord as he was affectionately known passed away on May 25, 2020 at St. David's Hospital in Round Rock, TX. He was born on May 11, 1991 in Houston, TX. Cord was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Jane Hein who he loved to call Nani and his paternal grandfather Robert Benjamin Slane. He is survived by his loving parents mother Sherry Lynn Hein and father Robert Ken Slane, his paternal grandmother Shirley Slane, his loving aunt Pam (Larry) Thyssen, uncle Bret (Pam) Slane, aunt Laura (Den) Leadley, aunt Julie Walker, aunt Lisa (Woody) Wilson, cousin Jared(Kelly) Thyssen and their daughter sweet Elena Jane and numerous other loving cousins and relatives. Cord worked for the YMCA as an after school counselor. He attended Austin Community College working towards a teaching degree. He was an avid gamer and had many good acquaintances through this activity. Cord was an organ donor and will bless many people by his sharing of himself. This will benefit several people through the sharing of these precious gifts. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cord developed diabetes at the age of 15 and for those wishing to donate in his name may do so to the American Diabetes Association. He will be missed more than we can ever say.



