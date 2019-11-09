|
SMITH, Robert Crane Robert Crane Smith succumbed to a 15-year battle with Congestive Heart Failure on Saturday November 2, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Providence, RI and residing in Portland, TX, he was 71 years old. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Cheryl, brother Myron, sons Matthew and Ryan, daughter Courtney and grandchildren Sutton, Sullivan, Summitt, Tyler and Madison. Robb grew up in Springfield, MA and Bristol, VT and was a Political Science major at Boise State University in Idaho, GO BIG BLUE! He was a child of the '60's, from hitch-hiking across the country to keeping the phrase "Far Out" alive and sharing all his outrageous stories with everyone. Robb was a very talented gourmet chef, an outstanding amateur golfer, and a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, GO SOX! He really enjoyed camping, the ocean, clamming, and LOBSTAH! He played a mean harmonica, loved a good joke or story and passionately supported his children's dreams and ambitions. He had such a great sense of humor and loved his friends and family with his whole, albeit damaged, heart. Robb touched and impacted so many lives over the years and all of us have a crazy/funny/wild "One time, Robbie and I" story, that we will cherish forever. He was a wonderful man with a phenomenal spirit and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be planned for Robb's birthday, February 28, 2020, in New England.
