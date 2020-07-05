FOWLER, Robert D. 1950-2020 Robert Dwight "Skip" Fowler passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020 surrounded by his family in Georgetown, Texas. He was 70 years old. Skip was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and received his law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Skip lived as a great attorney and family man. He was a partner at Lloyd, Gosselink, Fowler, Blevins, and Matthews before starting his private practice. In 1982, Skip married Peggy and they had three kids together. They were the loves of each other's lives. Skip and Peggy loved to travel, both in the United States and overseas. Skip loved cars, history, Christ, and OU football. Those who knew Skip knew him for his intelligence and generous spirit. He will forever be missed by all who he touched in his time on Earth. Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. Fowler and Marianna Fowler. He is survived by his sister Darcy, brother Don, wife Peggy, son Cole and his partner Zach, son Neal, and daughter Alaine. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Skip's honor to the Central Texas Food Bank at centraltexasfoodbank.org/get-involved/donate