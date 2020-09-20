TAYLOR, Robert Darnell "Rob T" Robert Taylor, 49, of Bethany, OK, died Sunday, September 6th. He was born in Austin, TX on January 26, 1971, a son of the late Annie Ruth (McMillion) Taylor. The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/roberttaylor
) will be 1PM on Saturday, September 26th at New Lincoln M.B.C. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, September 25th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.