ATKINSON, Robert Duncan Robert Duncan Atkinson, amazing father, brother and friend; incredible writer and incomparable creative, passed away June 6, 2019, due to complications from stage 4 lung cancer. With his last breath, he celebrated twenty years, four months, and thirteen days of sobriety. Robert was born on July 22, 1960, in Texas City, TX. He graduated from Texas City High in 1978 and went on to try his hand at mechanical engineering at the University of Texas. From there, he entered into journalism with numerous contributions to the Austin American Statesman, Parent Wise, and Popular Mechanics. On January 24, 1999, Robert embraced sobriety and entered a new era of his life, filled with the creation of his Daddy Monster children's books, restoration of a 1971 Chevy Malibu, and dedication to being a wonderful father, son and brother. He was always trying to find ways to make his home, neighborhood and city the best that it could ever be. Robert was preceded in death by sister, Donna Eller, and mother, Lillie Atkinson. He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Atkinson of Austin, TX; father, Duncan Atkinson of Texas City, TX; sister Diane Gorcyca (husband David) of Santa Fe, NM; brother Chris Atkinson (wife Debbie) of Missouri City, TX; brother-in-law Jeff Eller of Texas City, TX; nephews Ryan Atkinson (wife Mellisa) of Buffalo, NY and Jeffrey Eller, Jr. (wife Jackelyn) of Jacksonville, FL; great-nephews Benjamin and Andrew Eller of Jacksonville, FL; ex-wife, Yvonne Secretan of Austin, TX; and numerous cousins throughout Texas. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home at 3125 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so by donating to the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary