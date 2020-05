Or Copy this URL to Share

GRIFFIN, Robert E. Robert E. Griffin of Henly Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 72 after a battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Jo Ann (Lagler) Griffin and one son Scott Griffin of Chappell, Texas. Memorial services may be held at a late date.



