HAYCOCK, Robert E. Robert E. Haycock, 78, passed away after a long battle with cancer and alzheimer's disease June 12, 2019 at home in Liberty Hill, Texas surrounded by family. Born in Berlin, New Hampshire on December 1, 1940 to Ralph E. and Lillian (Finley) Haycock. Robert lived most of his life in New Hampshire and was a career truck driver. He worked for Texaco in Chelsea, Massachusetts for many years and then went on to long distance driving that took him over different parts of the country. Robert retired in December of 2005. He spent some time in Florida before moving to Texas. He leaves behind his wife Antonetta Haycock. His children Tammy Winchell and her husband Bruce, Roderick Haycock and his wife Debbie, Annette Wentworth and her husband Charles, Robert Haycock Jr. and his wife Amy, and predeceased by Ralph Haycock. His grandchildren Vanessa Miller, Krystal Haycock, Brandee Haycock, Steven Haycock, Jessica Wilson, Tyler Hawxwell, Steven Hawxwell and Jonathan Haycock. His great grandchildren Kailey Nivens , Daniel Gahm, Lilly Gahm, Daniel Souvenir Jr., and Annie Bean. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 14, 2019